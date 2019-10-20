The Philadelphia Eagles came under criticism for not completing a trade for Jalen Ramsey, but it clearly was not for a lack of effort.

The Eagles offered the Jaguars first- and second-round picks for Ramsey, league sources tell ESPN, and for a period of time thought they had a chance to land him.

But the Eagles ultimately were outbid by the Los Angeles Rams, who were willing to pay a steeper price to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Eagles simply were unwilling to give up more than a first- and second-round pick, according to sources. Jacksonville even gave Philadelphia a chance to match the Rams' offer, and the Eagles declined, according to sources.

As much as the Eagles would have liked to have added Ramsey, they also know that they expect to get back four defensive backs in the next two weeks.

Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby (hamstring) is expected to return Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys, as is Jalen Mills, who has been out the past year with a foot injury. Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox (neck) could return next Sunday at Buffalo, as could cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc, who has battled a foot injury.

So the additions of Darby, Mils, Maddox and LeBlanc might not be as good as Ramsey, but the Eagles believe they will upgrade their secondary and make their defense even more formidable.