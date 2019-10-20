        <
          Sources: Broncos getting trade calls on Emmanuel Sanders

          Graziano: Broncos could shop Miller if the price is right (0:47)

          Dan Graziano believes the Broncos may change their stance on trading Von Miller if they receive a substantial offer. (0:47)

          5:23 AM ET
          • Adam SchefterESPN Senior Writer
          As losses pile up in Denver, the Broncos are likely to be open to listening to offers for wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, sources told ESPN.

          There are enough teams expected to be in the wide receiver market in the days leading up to the Oct. 29 trade deadline -- including the Panthers, Patriots, Eagles, 49ers and others -- and Sanders could be on the block.

          Denver traded fellow veteran receiver Demaryius Thomas to the Texans last year for a 2019 fourth-round pick, and sources told ESPN that the Broncos are expected to be seeking a higher form of compensation for Sanders, who is in the last year of his contract.

          Sanders likely would welcome a change of scenery, the Broncos would welcome a second-day draft pick for him, and the possibility of it happening by Oct. 29 is real, according to sources.

          Sanders, 32, has 30 catches for 367 yards and two touchdowns in seven games this season, his sixth with the Broncos (2-5). The two-time Pro Bowler suffered a torn left Achilles in practice last December and also had surgery on his right ankle in January, but he made a remarkable recovery and was a full participant in training camp workouts by the middle of August.

