Despite completing three separate trades in one day earlier this month, the Los Angeles Rams might not be done dealing before Tuesday's trade deadline.

The Rams still could be open to moving on from veteran players in the last year of their contracts as part of an effort to free up more money for a player like Jalen Ramsey, league sources told ESPN.

One prime candidate to be traded could be veteran cornerback Aqib Talib, who already turned down the chance to be traded last week, according to sources.

Although Talib was placed on injured reserve earlier this month because of fractured ribs, he is eligible to be traded and could return later this season to help a contender.

The Rams would be open to trading Talib, as they were within the past couple of weeks when the five-time Pro Bowler opposed the trade talks that the Rams had been having about him.

Talib, 33, is in the final season of a six-year, $57 million deal that he had signed with the Broncos in 2014.

Los Angeles acquired Ramsey from the Jaguars after trading fellow cornerback Marcus Peters to the Ravens and landing offensive lineman Austin Corbett in a deal with the Browns.