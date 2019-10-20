        <
        >

          Source: A.J. Green not expected to return to Bengals until after Oct. 29 trade deadline

          play
          Clark: Green is a fit anywhere (1:00)

          The NFL Live crew discusses where A.J. Green could be a good fit if the Bengals decide to trade him. (1:00)

          9:17 AM ET
          • Adam SchefterESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • ESPN NFL Insider
            • Joined ESPN in 2009
            • Former president of the Pro Football Writers of America and the author of four books
            Follow on Twitter

          Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is not expected to be ready to play until after the Oct. 29 trade deadline, at which time the team will assess his progress and make a determination, a source told ESPN.

          Green is progressing nicely in his return from an ankle injury, according to a source. But the Bengals want to ensure a complete recovery before he returns -- with the organization looking out for the player's best interest beyond any single game.

          The seven-time Pro Bowler has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and has not played yet this season for the winless Bengals (0-6).

          Bengals coach Zac Taylor, when asked earlier this month about the possibility of trading Green, said, "We're not trading that guy."

          Green also downplayed the trade speculation this past week, saying, "I haven't heard anything."

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices