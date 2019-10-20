The NFL Live crew discusses where A.J. Green could be a good fit if the Bengals decide to trade him. (1:00)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is not expected to be ready to play until after the Oct. 29 trade deadline, at which time the team will assess his progress and make a determination, a source told ESPN.

Green is progressing nicely in his return from an ankle injury, according to a source. But the Bengals want to ensure a complete recovery before he returns -- with the organization looking out for the player's best interest beyond any single game.

The seven-time Pro Bowler has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and has not played yet this season for the winless Bengals (0-6).

Bengals coach Zac Taylor, when asked earlier this month about the possibility of trading Green, said, "We're not trading that guy."

Green also downplayed the trade speculation this past week, saying, "I haven't heard anything."