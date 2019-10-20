        <
        >

          Source: Falcons put LB Vic Beasley on trade block

          play
          Cruz: The addition of Ramsey gives Rams the edge (1:04)

          Victor Cruz thinks the addition of CB Jalen Ramsey will allow the Rams' defense to show the Falcons' offense a different look and confuse them. (1:04)

          12:27 PM ET
          • Vaughn McClureESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Bears for seven seasons at Chicago Tribune
            • Also worked at Chicago Sun-Times, Fresno Bee
            • Honorable mention, Football Writers Association of America for enterprise writing, 2002
            Follow on Twitter

          ATLANTA -- Atlanta Falcons pass-rusher Vic Beasley is on the trade block, a source told ESPN on Sunday.

          The 2015 first-round draft pick from Clemson has not been the same player since leading the league with 15.5 sacks in 2016. His production has steadily declined, and he entered Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams with just 1.5 sacks.

          Attempts to reach Beasley, who was in full uniform Sunday, for comment by phone were unsuccessful over the weekend.

          Beasley has been the target of outside criticism, but Falcons coach Dan Quinn initially stayed committed to the former eighth overall pick. The Falcons picked up Beasley's fifth-year option at $12.81 million for this season but made it clear he would have to earn an extension. Instead, now the Falcons are willing to part ways with him.

          The Falcons entered Sunday's game tied for the league low with five sacks.

          The trade deadline is Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. ET.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices