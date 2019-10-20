Victor Cruz thinks the addition of CB Jalen Ramsey will allow the Rams' defense to show the Falcons' offense a different look and confuse them. (1:04)

ATLANTA -- Atlanta Falcons pass-rusher Vic Beasley is on the trade block, a source told ESPN on Sunday.

The 2015 first-round draft pick from Clemson has not been the same player since leading the league with 15.5 sacks in 2016. His production has steadily declined, and he entered Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams with just 1.5 sacks.

Attempts to reach Beasley, who was in full uniform Sunday, for comment by phone were unsuccessful over the weekend.

Beasley has been the target of outside criticism, but Falcons coach Dan Quinn initially stayed committed to the former eighth overall pick. The Falcons picked up Beasley's fifth-year option at $12.81 million for this season but made it clear he would have to earn an extension. Instead, now the Falcons are willing to part ways with him.

The Falcons entered Sunday's game tied for the league low with five sacks.

The trade deadline is Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. ET.