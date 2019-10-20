ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Miami Dolphins rookie defensive lineman Christian Wilkins was ejected for a throwing a punch at Bills offensive linemen Cody Ford less than a minute into his team's contest against the Buffalo Bills.

Wilkins got into an extended push-and-shove battle with Ford following the second play of the game. Then Wilkins proceeded to swing and connect with Ford's helmet. He was immediately penalized and disqualified.

Wilkins' ejection is the eighth disqualification of a NFL player from a game during the 2019 regular season, tied for the most through seven weeks over the past 15 seasons.

Despite happening just 31 seconds into the game, Wilkins' ejection isn't the quickest in NFL history. Jeremiah Trotter and Kevin Mathis were ejected on the opening kickoff of a 2005 game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons.

The Bills scored a field goal on their opening drive, aided by the Wilkins penalty.

Wilkins, the 13th overall pick out of Clemson, has started every game on the defensive line this season.