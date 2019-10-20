DETROIT -- Wide receiver Adam Thielen was ruled out for the second half of the Minnesota Vikings' Week 7 showdown with NFC North rival Detroit after injuring his right hamstring while hauling in a 25-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Thielen connected with quarterback Kirk Cousins with 5:23 to play in the quarter, executing a toe-tap touchdown in the back of the end zone and was slow to get up after the play. The receiver had a noticeable limp as he walked off the field, surrounded by Vikings trainers, and was evaluated in the medical tent behind Minnesota's bench for several minutes.

The receiver remained on the sideline for the rest of the first half after being listed as questionable to return and was seen periodically grabbing at the back of his right leg and doing several isolated stretches. He walked back to the locker room under his own power at halftime and came out for the third quarter after his team had taken the field, wearing his uniform and a white baseball cap.

He was downgraded to "out" at the start of the second half. Rookie Olabisi Johnson stepped in to Thielen's role following his injury and scored his first NFL touchdown, connecting with Cousins for a 1-yard reception with 12:44 to play in the second quarter.