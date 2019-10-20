ATLANTA -- Falcons running back Devonta Freeman was disqualified from Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams after a confrontation with Rams star Aaron Donald.

Both Freeman and Donald were flagged for unnecessary roughness following the third-quarter skirmish. Freeman appeared to pull at Donald's helmet as the two shoved each other. The ejection stemmed from Freeman throwing a punch.

Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley also was whistled 15 yards for unnecessary roughness for his involvement.

The scrum followed an interception by Matt Ryan that tipped off the hands of receiver Mohamed Sanu and was picked off by Cory Littleton. The Rams led 20-3 at the time.

The Falcons were already without backup running back Ito Smith who was ruled out with a head and neck injury earlier in the game.