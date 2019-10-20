        <
          Falcons QB Matt Ryan ruled out with ankle injury after taking sack

          3:51 PM ET
          • Vaughn McClureESPN Staff Writer
          ATLANTA -- Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan limped out of Sunday's 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams with just under 14 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after taking a sack from Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

          Ryan was examined in the bench area before eventually heading to the locker room and being ruled out with an ankle injury.

          It was the fifth time Ryan had been sacked in the game.

          Veteran Matt Schaub replaced Ryan and went 6-of-6 on pass attempts for 65 yards and a touchdown.

          Ryan has not missed a game since the 2009 season, when he was sidelined with turf toe.

