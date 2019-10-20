Matt Ryan is sacked late in the fourth quarter and leaves the game with an ankle injury. (0:22)

ATLANTA -- Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan limped out of Sunday's 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams with just under 14 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after being sacked by Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Ryan is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his right ankle on Monday, but the team doesn't believe the injury is serious, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Veteran Matt Schaub replaced Ryan and went 6-of-6 on pass attempts for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Ryan was spotted with a walking boot on his right foot after the game.

"Well, we'll have a better sense for that as the week goes,'' coach Dan Quinn said after the game. "I didn't get a chance to visit with him yet after the game, so we'll get a better sense for where we'll go. If he's not able to [go], obviously we'll lean on Matt Schaub, who's got plenty of experience.

"I know how tough Matt [Ryan] is. If there's a chance he can go -- I don't know the extent of the injury, where we're at yet, so I think I'll have a better answer Monday, Wednesday, Thursday as we're heading into the week, but I don't know the extent of it yet.''

Ryan has not missed a game since the 2009 season, when he was sidelined with turf toe.