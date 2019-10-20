Marcus Peters gets a pick-six in first game with Ravens

SEATTLE -- Marcus Peters made a huge impact in his Ravens debut, returning Russell Wilson's first interception of the season 67 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.
This marked Peters' fifth career pick-six, the most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2015. Peters' playmaking ability is why Baltimore traded a fifth-round pick and linebacker Kenny Young for him on Tuesday.
The Ravens, who ranked No. 25 in pass defense, hadn't scored a defensive touchdown this season.
Peters took advantage of a rare lazy pass by Wilson. After dropping seven yards off of wide receiver Jaron Brown, Peters broke on the ball along the sideline and raced to the end zone untouched.
Welcome to the squad, @marcuspeters. 😈 pic.twitter.com/dOOJSVZeD1— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 20, 2019