          Marcus Peters gets a pick-six in first game with Ravens

          2:07 PM ET
          Jamison Hensley
          SEATTLE -- Marcus Peters made a huge impact in his Ravens debut, returning Russell Wilson's first interception of the season 67 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.

          This marked Peters' fifth career pick-six, the most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2015. Peters' playmaking ability is why Baltimore traded a fifth-round pick and linebacker Kenny Young for him on Tuesday.

          The Ravens, who ranked No. 25 in pass defense, hadn't scored a defensive touchdown this season.

          Peters took advantage of a rare lazy pass by Wilson. After dropping seven yards off of wide receiver Jaron Brown, Peters broke on the ball along the sideline and raced to the end zone untouched.

