ARLINGTON, Texas -- Brett Maher became the first kicker in NFL history with three field goals of at least 60 yards with his 63-yarder at the end of the half to give the Cowboys a 27-7 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Maher's make was also a Cowboys record. He made a 62-yarder against the Eagles last season at AT&T Stadium and a 62-yarder last week against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Maher, only in his second NFL season, was one of three kickers with two kicks of 60 yards or more in their career, along with Greg Zuerlein and Sebastian Janikowski.

Maher's 63-yarder is the second-longest field goal in NFL history. Matt Prater hit a 64-yarder for the Denver Broncos on Dec 8, 2013. Maher, Tom Dempsey (1970), Jason Elam (1988), Janikowski (2011), David Akers (2012) and Graham Gano (2018) have the only 63-yarders in league history.

Maher has missed kicks from 55 yards, 54 yards, 33 yards and 40 yards this season, but he is now 2-for-2 from longer than 60 yards.