        <
        >

          Cowboys' Brett Maher first kicker to make three 60-yard FGs

          10:06 PM ET
          • Todd ArcherESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered NFL since 1997, Cowboys since 2003
            • Previously covered Bengals and Dolphins
            • Lives in Dallas area with his wife and two children
            Follow on Twitter

          ARLINGTON, Texas -- Brett Maher became the first kicker in NFL history with three field goals of at least 60 yards with his 63-yarder at the end of the half to give the Cowboys a 27-7 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles.

          Maher's make was also a Cowboys record. He made a 62-yarder against the Eagles last season at AT&T Stadium and a 62-yarder last week against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

          Maher, only in his second NFL season, was one of three kickers with two kicks of 60 yards or more in their career, along with Greg Zuerlein and Sebastian Janikowski.

          Maher's 63-yarder is the second-longest field goal in NFL history. Matt Prater hit a 64-yarder for the Denver Broncos on Dec 8, 2013. Maher, Tom Dempsey (1970), Jason Elam (1988), Janikowski (2011), David Akers (2012) and Graham Gano (2018) have the only 63-yarders in league history.

          Maher has missed kicks from 55 yards, 54 yards, 33 yards and 40 yards this season, but he is now 2-for-2 from longer than 60 yards.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices