ARLINGTON, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch has been ruled out of the rest of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles because of a neck injury suffered in the second quarter.

Defensive end Robert Quinn, who leads the Cowboys with six sacks, is also out because of a rib injury. He did not come out with the team at the start the second half. It was unclear how Quinn sustained the injury.

Vander Esch was going to the ground as Dallas Goedert was converting a pass into a first down while being tackled by safety Jeff Heath. Vander Esch was slow to get up, but he always appeared to have movement in his arms and legs.

He was able to walk off the field after being examined by the medical staff and headed to the locker room after being looked at inside the medical tent.

Vander Esch entered the game as the Cowboys' leading tackler, with 60, according to the coaches' count.

The Cowboys have their bye next week and return Nov. 4 against the New York Giants.

Sean Lee replaced Vander Esch, and Joe Thomas will move into the base defense.

Vander Esch suffered a stinger while at Boise State that had some teams concerned during the draft process, but he did not have a recurring problem while in college.