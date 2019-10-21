KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Coach Andy Reid said it would be a "stretch'' for quarterback Patrick Mahomes to play for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium.

Reid otherwise wouldn't give a timetable for Mahomes' return.

"I don't think you put a timeline on this thing,'' Reid said. "You go off how he feels and what the doctors say and go with it. I don't think there's a set time, though. I know people want a time, but I don't think you can do that with this injury.

"When you've been around him long enough, you know that there's nothing impossible with this kid. He goes 100 miles an hour and it's important -- and he's smart this way -- that he listens to the doctors and the trainers and he needs to work hard at the same time to get himself ready to go.''

Mahomes dislocated the patella in his right knee in Thursday night's win over the Denver Broncos. He was replaced by veteran Matt Moore.

"We're going to get Matt ready to go,'' Reid said of the game against the Packers.

Trainer Rick Burkholder said Mahomes' MRI "turned out as good as we could possibly imagine.'' He said Mahomes has spent the weekend at the Chiefs' practice facility.

"He's worked all weekend here,'' Burkholder said. "He's done rehabilitation. He did extensive full therapy here at the complex. He's done some stuff in the athletic training room and is progressing nicely.

"Every guy is different. Every injury is different. ... We'll manage Patrick accordingly, and he's right in the middle of the process.''