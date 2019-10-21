HOUSTON -- The Texans have traded for Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley for a third round pick, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The Athletic was the first to report the trade. Conley was the Raiders' first round pick in 2017.

The Texans have been thin at cornerback, as starters Johnathan Joseph and Bradley Roby have both missed time with hamstring injuries. Roby did not play in the Texans' loss to the Colts on Sunday and is not expected to play in Week 8, either. Joseph left the game on Sunday, but said he was hopeful he would not miss another game.

Houston allowed Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett to throw for 326 yards and four touchdowns in the loss.

Cornerback Phillip Gaines played 97 percent of the Texans' defensive snaps on Sunday before injuring his ankle near the end of the game. He was carted off the field and on crutches after the game. Rookie corner Lonnie Johnson, a second-round pick, started and played every defensive snap.

On Sunday, the Raiders' secondary allowed Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to throw for 429 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-24 victory.

The Texans had at least two third round picks -- and could get two more as compensatory picks for defensive backs Tyrann Mathieu and Kareem Jackson -- after trading Jadeveon Clowney to the Seahawks just before the start of the season. If running back Duke Johnson is active for 10 games this season, Houston will owe the Browns a third-round pick instead of a fourth-rounder. Johnson has already been active for each of the Texans' first seven games.

The Texans have been aggressive on the trade market this season. In addition to the trade of Clowney and acquiring Johnson before the season, Houston also acquired left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills from the Miami Dolphins and running back Carlos Hyde from the Kansas City Chiefs in other deals.

In six games this season, Conley has one interception and two passes defended. He has four interceptions, 18 passes defensed and 67 tackles in 23 career games.

The Texans and Raiders play on Sunday.