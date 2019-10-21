Ravens outside linebacker Pernell McPhee is expected to miss the rest of the season after likely tearing his triceps in Baltimore's 30-16 upset win in Seattle on Sunday, coach John Harbaugh announced Monday.

This marks the third straight game in which the Ravens' defense lost a player to a season-ending injury. Safeties Tony Jefferson and DeShon Elliott suffered significant knee injuries the previous two weeks.

McPhee, 30, was having a resurgent season in his return to Baltimore. He was second on the Ravens with three sacks.

The loss of McPhee hurts Baltimore's pass rush, which has struggled at times this season. McPhee was also a key veteran leader on the defense. Rookie third-round pick Jaylon Ferguson will replace McPhee.

On more positive injury news, Harbaugh said he's "very optimistic" the Ravens will be at full strength coming off the bye. That means the returns of receiver Marquise Brown, cornerback Jimmy Smith and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor.