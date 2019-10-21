The Philadelphia Eagles have released cornerback Orlando Scandrick and defensive tackle Akeem Spence, the team announced Monday.

They also signed defensive tackle Anthony Rush from the Oakland Raiders' practice squad.

Scandrick, 32, returned to the team in September after being cut prior to the season. The Eagles had originally signed him in July for depth after injuries depleted their secondary.

Scandrick, who was brought in to play nickelback, played in each of the past three games for the Eagles, including a start in Sunday's 37-10 loss to the Cowboys, his former team of nine years. In his Eagles debut on Oct. 6, Scandrick recorded two sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble returned for a touchdown.

He played with the Chiefs in 2018.

Spence, 27, was in his first season with the Eagles after signing with the team in September. He was released after one season with the Miami Dolphins in August. Spence had seven tackles and zero sacks in six games this season.

It's the second straight week the Eagles have released a defensive player following a loss. They released linebacker Zach Brown last Monday after losing to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6.