JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars signed former Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith and Donald Payne to shore up a linebacking corps that was hammered by injuries in Sunday's victory over the Bengals.

Smith had been out of football in 2019 after spending the past two seasons in San Francisco. He also played two seasons in Oakland after spending the first four seasons of his career in Seattle, where he helped the Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVIII over Denver with 10 tackles, a fumble recovery, and a 69-yard interception return for a touchdown.

The Jaguars now have two former Super Bowl MVPs on their roster. Quarterback Nick Foles, who is scheduled to return to practice this week for the first time since he broke a collarbone in Week 1, won the award in Super Bowl LII.

Smith has experience in the Jaguars' defense because he played in the same system in Seattle from 2011 to '14. The Seahawks drafted Smith in the seventh round in 2011.

Payne had played in 21 games for the Jaguars in 2017-18 mainly as a special teamer.

To make room on the roster, the Jaguars placed tight end Geoff Swaim (ankle/concussion) and linebacker D.J. Alexander (foot) on injured reserve.

Alexander was one of three weakside linebackers that went down with injuries in last week's victory over the Bengals. Starter Najee Goode (turf toe) left the game in the first half and backups Quincy Williams (hamstring) and Alexander were hurt in the second half.

Williams, a rookie out of Murray State, had started the first five games of the season but got benched during the Jaguars' loss to Carolina in Week 5. Goode took over and played well until his injury against the Bengals.

The Jaguars also announced they signed linebacker Sutton Smith to the practice squad. He replaces linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, whom the team promoted to the active roster on Monday.