FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady acknowledged the uncertainty of his future with the franchise as he is in the final year of his contract, putting a positive spin on a situation he's never experienced before.

"I think that's the great part for me -- I don't know. I think that's been a unique situation that I've been in," Brady said Wednesday morning in his weekly appearance on sports radio WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show."

"I think when you commit to a team for a certain amount of years, you kind of feel like your responsibility is to always fulfill the contract. For me, it's been good because I'm just taking it day by day and I'm enjoying what I have. I don't know what the future holds, and the great part is, for me, football at this point is all borrowed time.

"I never expected to play 20 years. I'm playing on a great team. It's just been an incredible 20 years of my life -- to play for Mr. Kraft, and Jonathan, and the Kraft family, and for Coach Belichick, and to have so much success is a dream come true."

Brady, 42, was asked about his status two days after his uncertain future was discussed on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown.

Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, recently listed their Massachusetts home for sale. At the same time, Brady recently opened a new TB12 Sports Therapy Center in Boston.

"One day I'll wake up and feel like that will be enough. When that day comes, that day comes. I don't know if it will be after this year. I don't know if it will be five years from now. But I don't have to determine those things right now either," Brady said on the radio show. "That's kind of a good part where I'm at. So I think just taking advantage of the opportunity that I have this year and do the very best I can do. Those decisions come at the more appropriate times."

Brady, who has previously said he hopes to play until he's 45, agreed to a revamped contract in August. The contract included voidable years in 2020 and 2021, which means he will become a free agent after the 2019 season unless the sides strike an extension.

In the radio interview, Brady was asked if he had anything to add to his prior remarks about his cameo appearance in the Netflix series "Living With Yourself," as he had expressed disgust with those who viewed it as an attack on Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

In Brady's cameo, he is seen walking out of the Top Happy Spa, which is located in a strip mall. In February, Kraft was charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution at a day spa in a Florida strip mall.

"I think I answered last week and I think it's about publicity. I think the particular show got a lot of publicity, and I'm not going to give them any more than what they've already gotten," he said. "But everyone knows, again, how I feel about Mr. Kraft and how much he's been one of the most important people in my life. We have a relationship that is incredibly important to me. He's been a part of the biggest moments in my life, and a lot of the biggest decisions in my life. I have nothing but true love and respect for him.

"He does so much to help people out in our community, and other communities, and it's just a real blessing to have him in my life, and to play for him for 20 years, and to work for his team, has really been a dream come true."