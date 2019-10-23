Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. expects to stay in Denver past the Oct. 29 trade deadline.

"I doubt it happens," Harris told ESPN's Josina Anderson on the possibility he would be traded.

A team source told ESPN's Dianna Russini that the Broncos don't see a trade market for Harris and haven't had any calls for his services.

Harris is trying to focus on his assignment this weekend, which is to cover Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.

"The season is not lost yet. I'm not throwing the season into the dump yet," Harris said Tuesday about two hours before wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was traded. "I have to have my mind clear, my mind right and be ready to go."

Broncos president/general manager John Elway maintained no one has recently reached out to him with offers for Harris.

The team traded Sanders and a 2020 fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday in exchange for 2020 third- and fourth-round picks.

Asked if he anticipates any more deals, Elway responded: "Possibly. Don't know yet. We'll see how it goes."

