KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes will practice Wednesday for the Kansas City Chiefs, less than a week after dislocating his right kneecap in Thursday night's win over the Denver Broncos.

Coach Andy Reid said backup quarterback Matt Moore, who replaced Mahomes against the Broncos, would get "a good percentage of the reps.''

"We're just going to see how he does and evaluate him from there,'' Reid said of Mahomes.

Moore said he has not been told whether he will start in Sunday night's game against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium.

Reid said he wasn't surprised Mahomes made such a quick return to practice after receiving the results of the MRI on the injured knee.

"It was the best possible result and I just kind of program in the way he rolls,'' Reid said. "[Athletic trainer Rick Burkholder] does a good job of managing those [injured] guys so they're not doing too much or not enough. I trust them to do their job.

"After it happened, [Mahomes] thought he could go back in. That's how he's wired. He's wired a little different that way. ... He attacks everything. That's how he goes about it. He's been full steam ahead.''