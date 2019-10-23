MINNEAPOLIS -- Wide receiver Adam Thielen will be sidelined in Week 8 when the Minnesota Vikings host the Washington Redskins on Thursday night.

Thielen, who injured his right hamstring last Sunday, was ruled out on the Vikings' final injury report after not practicing all week. While the MRI Thielen had on Monday did not reveal significant injury, per a league source, the Vikings are proceeding with caution on a short week.

The receiver's streak of 87 consecutive games played will come to an end on Thursday.

Thielen sustained the injury while scoring a 25-yard touchdown in the first quarter of Minnesota's win in Detroit and did not return to the game. While Thielen said he felt "great" on Tuesday and that his injured hamstring had come a long way since the game, this type of injury is one the receiver said he's never dealt with before.

Adam Thielen's streak of 87 consecutive games played will end Thursday. AP Photo/John Bazemore

"As a competitor, as an athlete, you want to play," Thielen said. "You want to be out there to be able to help your team win. But at the same time I have a lot of confidence in the guys in that room, Bisi [Johnson] and those other guys, Tready [Laquon Treadwell] and those other guys have stepped up, and you saw it in the game. When I went out, they went out and scored four straight touchdowns, so obviously, like I said, we have a lot of confidence in the guys in our room and on this offense."

Opposite Stefon Diggs, Minnesota will turn to Johnson, the receiver drafted in the seventh round in April, who caught four passes for 40 yards and a touchdown once Thielen exited the game in Detroit.