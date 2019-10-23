Three days after being arrested and charged with three misdemeanors stemming from a domestic disturbance incident involving his girlfriend, Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List by the NFL on Wednesday afternoon.

While on the list, Chickillo will not be permitted to attend practices or games, but he is allowed to be at the Steelers' facility for individual workouts, meetings, therapy, rehab, and other non-football activities -- if allowed by the organization. He will also continue to receive a normal paycheck and benefits.

The NFL will "look into the matter," league spokesman Brian McCarthy said earlier this week.

Chickillo was charged with simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment after police were called to Nemacolin Woodlands early Sunday morning.

Chickillo, 26, was told by the team not to report to the team's facility on Monday, and he also wasn't present Wednesday.

When asked about Chickillo's status on Tuesday, coach Mike Tomlin referred to the statement made by general manager Kevin Colbert earlier in the day.

"In regard to the recent incident involving Anthony Chickillo, we will continue to gather information, and we will fully cooperate with the NFL's investigation," Colbert said. "Any discipline involving the player will be determined after the gathering of further information from law enforcement and the League Office."

In a corresponding move Wednesday, the Steelers signed LB Jayrone Elliott to the 53-man roster. Elliott has been on and off the roster since preseason, most recently being cut on Oct. 11 as part of the moves to make room for QB Paxton Lynch and Trey Edmunds on the active roster.

Elliott has played in three regular-season games, recording one tackle and two special-teams tackles.