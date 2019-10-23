Trey Wingo says Mohamed Sanu being traded to the Patriots adds to the reasons New England will be playing in the Super Bowl. (1:06)

Wingo: Sanu trade is another reason Patriots will play in Super Bowl (1:06)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Patriots placed Josh Gordon on injured reserve Wednesday, ending the receiver's run in New England.

Gordon had been playing through a left knee injury, and then was knocked out of the team's Oct. 10 win over the New York Giants when he injured the knee while attempting to make a tackle after a Patriots fumble. He missed New England's 33-0 win over the New York Jets on Monday.

Through six games, Gordon had been starting alongside Julian Edelman and totaled 20 catches for 287 yards and one touchdown.

The Patriots have Edelman, Phillip Dorsett and newly acquired Mohamed Sanu atop the depth chart. Also, first-round draft choice N'Keal Harry is eligible to play Nov. 3 against Baltimore after being designated to return off injured reserve (knee).

Undrafted free agents Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski round out the depth chart.

Gordon is eligible for unrestricted free agency after the season. Gordon was indefinitely suspended at the end of last season for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the league's substance abuse policy; commissioner Roger Goodell lifted that ban on Aug. 16, allowing Gordon to open the season on the active roster.

The Patriots are expected to use their final designated-to-return spot on offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, which would mean Gordon's season with the Patriots is over. Teams can designate only two players to return off IR.