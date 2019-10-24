        <
          Jags DT Marcell Dareus out 4-6 weeks after core muscle surgery

          10:32 AM ET
          • Michael DiRoccoESPN Staff Writer
          JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus is undergoing core muscle surgery on Thursday and will miss four to six weeks.

          Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said on Wednesday that Dareus was in Philadelphia to receive treatment from noted sports hernia specialist Dr. William Meyers. Dareus was injured during the Jaguars' victory over Cincinnati last Sunday.

          Dareus has 13 tackles (one for loss) and a half sack in six games this season. He missed the season opener with an elbow injury.

          Dareus is not the first Jaguars player to be treated by Meyers. Receiver Allen Hurns, tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, running back Toby Gerhart and receiver Dede Westbrook also had the surgery. Westbrook missed nine games his rookie season after his surgery.

