Protecting 12: Why Packers' line is so devoted to Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- By the end of the season, there's a good chance one or more of the Green Bay Packers' starting offensive linemen will receive some kind of recognition.

David Bakhtiari might earn All-Pro honors for the fourth straight season.

Bryan Bulaga and Corey Linsley might finally make the Pro Bowl.

Elgton Jenkins could find himself on an all-rookie team.

Billy Turner could be mentioned among the most successful free-agent signings of the past year.

While none would turn down whatever honor comes his way, it sounds like it wouldn't compare to what they received from Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. After the 42-24 win over the Raiders, which heretofore will be known as Rodgers' perfect game, the offensive line heard more than one line of praise from the quarterback.

There was the "best pocket we've had all season" line from Rodgers, and the one in which he recited the recent sack -- or lack of -- totals.

"Seven sacks in the last six games," Rodgers said. "It's pretty remarkable for those guys the way they're playing."

That's all they needed to hear.

"It means a lot," Linsley said.

Heading into Week 8, Aaron Rodgers has been sacked on 4.4 percent of his dropbacks, which would be the lowest rate of his career. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

'The guy cares about us'

Yes, the line blocks for the money and the rush that comes from competing at the highest level.

That aside, the line blocks for one other reason: Rodgers.

"We know the guy cares about us," Linsley said. "He's a great dude, and we love blocking for him for sure. That's part of the reason why we try so hard to be perfect. It'd be easier if we had a jerk back there, and we didn't like somebody, but we love the dude. We all do. So we're happy he got that record (for the maximum passer rating) and all that stuff, and we're happy to play a part in it."

Rodgers is back in the MVP race for myriad reasons: he's healthy after his 2017 collarbone injury and last season's knee/leg injury, he's meshed with new coach Matt LaFleur, and general manager Brian Gutekunst has given him some defensive support through free agency and the draft.

His personal protectors should also be on that list.

According to ESPN's pass block win rate (with the help of NFL Next Gen Stats), Rodgers has benefited from the best pass protection in the NFL this season. Heading into Sunday's game at Kansas City (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC), Rodgers has been sacked on just 4.4% of his dropbacks, which would be the lowest rate of his career. The Chiefs, however, are coming off an eight-sack game of Denver's Joe Flacco last Sunday. That accounts for nearly half of their season total of 20 sacks.

The Packers have sustained their blocks through 2.5 seconds at a league-best 68% of the time. Against the Raiders, Rodgers went 15-of-18 with three touchdowns when given at least 2.5 seconds to throw.

Three of the Packers' five starting linemen lead their positions in win rate -- Bakhtiari among left tackles, Jenkins among left guards and Linsley among centers.

Yet Bulaga might be the key to it all. The 10-year veteran, who has had two ACL injuries in his career, has come back better than ever.

"When you keep Bryan healthy, he's one of the best right tackles in the league," Rodgers said.

Bulaga and Bakhtiari faced a gauntlet of pass-rushing talent early in the season. Since the Packers allowed five sacks in the opener against the Bears, Rodgers hasn't been sacked more than twice in any game.

"Aaron has so much trust in those guys because they do what they do," receiver Geronimo Allison said. "They come to work every day and they block their tails off and protect him at all times."

Two new starters

The line has done so with two new starters. Jenkins replaced injured veteran Lane Taylor in Week 3, while Turner was signed to a four-year, $28 million deal in March after a journeyman career with the Dolphins and Broncos.

Rodgers' offensive linemen, including Billy Turner, left, are pushed by the QB to "think outside the box." Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

"I think, ultimately, our tackles are playing their tails off," Linsley said. "Bryan and Dave are both playing unbelievable, especially from a pass-protection standpoint. From the inside, we're doing a good job communicating. Billy and Elgton are both very vocal and rarely do we have a missed call or a miscommunication, and I think that's the most important thing on the inside. We've got to keep that going. Our tackles are really talented, and we've got to hold up our end on the inside by communicating and making sure everybody's on the same page."

Communication has been new not only because of newcomers Jenkins and Turner but also because of LaFleur's system. As much as Rodgers has had to learn a new offense, it's been an adjustment for the line, too.

"It's taken some time," Linsley said. "I think the biggest difference is the pass-protection scheme, so it's taken some time and there's room to grow. We had a few issues -- minor issues -- in the last game. But all in all we're right where we want to be, and we've just got to keep growing."

Saturdays before Sunday games have included more meeting time with Rodgers and the line (along with new offensive line coach Adam Stenavich).

"O-line coach to quarterback is a big deal, and I feel like they've really done a good job communicating -- Aaron to Steno what he wants out of us and Steno communicating back to us," Bulaga said. "I think that's been a really good deal so far. That type of communication pays off. That's good stuff."

'He's almost like a machine'

Protecting Rodgers requires more than just athleticism, strength and technique -- the hallmarks for any good offensive lineman.

It requires a brain like Rodgers'.

"He pushes the offensive line to think outside the box," Bulaga said.

For Bulaga, a first-round pick in 2010, that was the biggest adjustment to the NFL.

"You're never going to think like him because he's almost like a machine," Bulaga said. "But you start to understand what he expects and what he's anticipating, and those things go a long way.

"For new guys that come in here -- Elgton and Billy -- those are things that you develop. And it's not that you learn them, it just kind of happens because of how much he demands. It's not like he's riding our ass. Dave, Corey and I have all been here with him. We've let Elgton and Billy know the expectation is X, Y and Z, and that's the way it is."