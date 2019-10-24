CINCINNATI -- Bengals offensive lineman Cordy Glenn downplayed the rift between himself and the team following a tumultuous start to the season.

In his first news conference since August, the left tackle said his absence in the team's first six games was because of a concussion.

"I think the only thing that happened honestly is I got hurt," Glenn said before Thursday's practice. "That's just all that happened. It's not about not wanting to play."

Glenn, who has been out since the second preseason game, was suspended for the Week 7 loss to Jacksonville for internal disciplinary reasons. According to a report from ProFootballTalk, Glenn and an unidentified Bengals coach got into a verbal altercation that resulted in the team-issued ban. The report came one day after Glenn was cleared by concussion protocol and was a full participant at practice for the first time since Cincinnati's second preseason game against the Washington Redskins.

On Thursday, Glenn mostly did individual drills and is not expected to play in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams in London.

"We gotta see some people get through practice before we consider playing him, and that hasn't happened with him," coach Zac Taylor said.

Glenn returned to practice on Wednesday and worked with the scout team. Glenn declined to get into any specifics regarding the injury.

When asked about his relationship with Taylor after the suspension, Glenn said it was good. The veteran said he just wants to help the Bengals (0-7) as much as possible.

"Of course I want to prove myself and do my share around here and help the team win and help out however I can," Glenn said. "It was just an injury and I'm trying to move forward."