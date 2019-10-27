Patriots' defense jumps on Browns, forces three early turnovers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots' defense continued to produce notable results in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, with three turnovers.

With heavy rain falling, and ball security critical and slippery jerseys challenging tacklers, it started with linebacker Dont'a Hightower returning a Nick Chubb fumble 26 yards for a touchdown to give the Patriots a 10-0 lead. The play was unusual because Chubb fumbled after Browns guard Joel Bitonio's foot made contact with the ball as Bitonio's feet flung in the air. Hightower was alert to scoop it up and race in for the score, which was followed by a "Boogeymen" dance. That is the nickname of the Patriots' linebackers, and the song "I'm Your Boogeyman" by KC and the Sunshine Band played as they danced.

@Jonathan_Jones2

That's THREE first quarter takeaways for the @Patriots defense! #CLEvsNE



On the first play of the ensuing drive, Chubb broke off a big run that looked like it would end up in the end zone, but cornerback Jonathan Jones made a great hustle play to track him down and force a fumble in the process that the Patriots recovered.

And on the Browns' next offensive snap, Lawrence Guy intercepted a shovel pass by Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. As you might expect, it was Guy's first career interception -- he's a 6-foot-4, 315-pound defensive tackle. The Patriots quickly turned that into a touchdown to go up 17-0.