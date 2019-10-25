        <
          Man allegedly steals Tom Brady jersey from Patriots Hall of Fame

          9:56 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          FOXBOROUGH, Mass.-- Authorities say a Rhode Island man visiting the New England Patriots Hall of Fame took a Tom Brady jersey off a display and walked off with it.

          Zanini Cineus, of Providence, was freed on personal recognizance after a not guilty plea to a larceny charge was entered on his behalf at his arraignment Thursday.

          Police say the 33-year-old was wearing the jersey under his jacket when he was apprehended Thursday still in the vicinity of the hall of fame.

          Police say the signed jersey is worth $10,000. The team says it had not been worn in a game.

          Cineus's lawyer, Bill Galvin, declined to comment.

          Brady's game-worn jersey was stolen out of the locker room after the Patriots' 34-28 overtime Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons in 2017.

