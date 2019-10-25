The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed defensive tackle Marcell Dareus on injured reserve, but there is a possibility he could still return this season.

Dareus had surgery on Thursday to repair a core muscle injury he sustained in the Jaguars' victory over Cincinnati last Sunday.

To fill his spot on the roster, the Jaguars signed defensive tackle Akeem Spence, who has 186 tackles and 10.5 sacks in seven seasons with Tampa Bay, Miami, Detroit and Philadelphia.

The Jaguars have one more player they can bring back from IR, as quarterback Nick Foles began practicing this week.

Dareus would be eligible for a Week 17 return, and bringing him back makes sense if the Jaguars qualify for the playoffs.