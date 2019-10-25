Both Victor Cruz and Rob Ninkovich pick the Bills to take down the Eagles because of Buffalo's dominant defense. (0:54)

PHILADELPHIA -- Recently released cornerback Orlando Scandrick ripped his former team, the Eagles, during a television appearance Friday, taking shots at everyone from respected safety Malcolm Jenkins to general manager Howie Roseman.

"Let's just say, where there's smoke, there's fire," Scandrick said on FS1 when asked about the rumblings of locker room turmoil. "That locker room is different. I'd tell guys when I came there that I felt like they were still living off that Super Bowl high. It's over. They're living in the past."

Scandrick, 32, was released by the Eagles on Monday following a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He said the move "felt kind of scapegoat-ish."

"The problem in Philadelphia is much, much bigger than me," he said.

"The way it was explained to me by Howie -- and I don't believe anything Howie says. Howie is one of the people that if you told me it was raining outside, I'd probably get some shorts just in case. He put it to me as he wanted to play some younger players and they're a mess on defense and they needed to get some defensive linemen, so we'll see how that works out for them this weekend up in Buffalo."

When asked about the state of the defense, Scandrick said he felt "they've stuck together pretty good" before adding that he believes "there's some selfish people in that defense, though," and made it apparent he was referencing Jenkins.

"I think Rasul Douglas -- he's a good friend of mine -- I think he took some unwanted heat for some blown coverages on some other people's selfish play. And we don't even have to say names. They know who they are," said Scandrick, referencing the big plays the Eagles gave up to Minnesota Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs in a 38-20 loss the week before.

"I think when you wear a 'C' on your jersey, it's your job to bring guys along. It's your job. Sometimes you need to take the hard down, you need to take the hard job and you need to bring the thing together. I don't know if that's the case.

"You look at everything that happened. You hold out for a contract. You come in. You're not really making any plays, like splash plays. Then you go down to Minnesota and you're supposed to be in the half of the field and you end up playing a crosser? That's not a rookie we're talking about. It's a two-time Super Bowl champ."

Jenkins took accountability for the play Scandrick brought up immediately after the Vikings game.

Scandrick appeared in three games for the Eagles. He was cut before the start of the season and was brought back prior to the Week 5 game against the Jets, where he had two sacks and returned a fumble for a touchdown.

"There are some accountability issues there," Scandrick said, "and it starts from the top."