          Falcons' Matt Ryan (ankle) to be evaluated Saturday

          1:12 PM ET
          • Vaughn McClureESPN Staff Writer
          FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said the team will take quarterback Matt Ryan's status coming off a right ankle sprain into Saturday before determining if Ryan can play against Seattle on Sunday.

          Ryan, who will be listed as questionable, returned to practice Friday after missing the previous two days due to the injury. Ryan suffered the ankle sprain during last week's 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

          "We will have a sense for what that looks like tomorrow," Quinn told the media following Friday's practice. "We pushed it really hard with him today to see how he responds overnight to go. But I think you have to push to find out."

          Ryan hasn't missed a game since December 2009 when he missed consecutive games with turf toe. If he can't play Sunday, veteran Matt Schaub would start. Quinn said the team would elevate Danny Etling from the practice squad to back up Schaub, a move that would have to be made by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

          The Falcons have ruled out cornerback Desmond Trufant (toe), guard James Carpenter (knee) and running back Ito Smith (concussion). Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett's status off an ab injury will be determined Saturday as well.

