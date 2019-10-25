Victor Cruz picks the Packers to knock off the Chiefs in Kansas City, while Rob Ninkovich selects KC even with Matt Moore potentially at the helm. (1:19)

The Kansas City Chiefs decided that quarterback Patrick Mahomes needs at least one game off to recover from his knee injury.

Mahomes, who suffered a dislocated kneecap during a win over the Denver Broncos on Oct. 17, has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, coach Andy Reid said Friday.

"He just wasn't ready right now," Reid said. "That was our decision, not his. He wanted to play right after it happened. He just needs a little bit of time here.''

Reid said Mahomes is "close" to being able to play.

When Mahomes suffered the injury -- a member of the medical staff appeared to straighten and pop the reigning MVP's right knee into place -- the initial belief was that he would miss at least three weeks.

Things looked more positive after an MRI, and then Mahomes was able to throw in practice, participating on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday. At the time, Reid wouldn't rule Mahomes out, and Matt Moore, who will get the Sunday start, said he hadn't been told who would be the No. 1 quarterback against the Packers.

In the end, Mahomes is out and Moore will make his first start since Week 11 of the 2017 season with the Miami Dolphins. Undrafted rookie Kyle Shurmur will be the backup.

"He's a professional," wide receiver Sammy Watkins said of Moore. "He's been playing 10 years, and he knows the game. I played against him when he was at Miami and he beat us, so I have nothing but faith in him and what he's going to do, and he's going to go out there and play great."

ESPN's Adam Teicher contributed to this report.