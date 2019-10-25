COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers could be without the team's No. 1 receiver on Sunday when they hit the road to face the Chicago Bears.

Keenan Allen did not practice for a second straight day due to a hamstring injury. He's listed as questionable on the team's injury report.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said Allen tweaked his hamstring in practice this week and will be a game-time decision.

"He worked a little bit, but we just kept him out to be smart, and we'll see if he can go on Sunday," Lynn said.

Allen's currently tied for seventh in the NFL in receiving yards (564) and eighth in receptions (44). If the Cal product can't play, then Geremy Davis likely would get the start.

"I just need to see that he can go out and play and not hurt himself in pregame," Lynn said. "If he can do that, then he's going to play."

However, Lynn said if Allen is active, the Chargers would limit his snaps during the game.

Allen is one of several players for the Chargers dealing with injury concerns

Starting defensive tackles Brandon Mebane (knee) and Justin Jones (shoulder) have been ruled out, along with reserve defensive tackle Cortez Broughton (mono) and safety Nasir Adderley (hamstring).

Along with Allen, defensive end Melvin Ingram (hamstring), fullback Derek Watt (knee), running back Justin Jackson (calf) and kicker Michael Badgley (groin) are questionable.

Lynn said Badgley will not play on Sunday, clearing the way for Chase McLaughlin to get his fourth start at kicker.

Lynn said Ingram, who has missed three games with a lingering hamstring issue, has a chance to play on Sunday against the Bears.

"He's a veteran and I trust his opinion," Lynn said about Ingram. "He believes he can go, but we'll see. Sometimes you have to protect these guys from themselves. Melvin's a captain on this team, and he wants to be out there. He misses it. I told him that we'll work him out in pregame, and we'll see how he looks."