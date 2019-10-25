HOUSTON -- Wide receiver Will Fuller has been ruled out of the Houston Texans' Week 8 game against the Oakland Raiders with a hamstring injury.

In Houston's loss to the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, Fuller left the field after making a catch on the second play of the Texans' opening drive. He was ruled out for the rest of the game at the start of the third quarter.

Fuller did not practice this week. He has been on the Texans' injury report this season but has not missed a game.

In Fuller's absence against the Colts, the Texans had two players finish with more than 100 receiving yards. DeAndre Hopkins had nine catches for 106 yards and a touchdown, and Kenny Stills caught four passes for 105 yards.

Fuller has 34 catches for 450 yards and three touchdowns this season. He is coming off a torn ACL and played in only seven games last season. Fuller has missed 17 games in his first three NFL seasons.

Right tackle Tytus Howard (knee) and guard Greg Mancz (concussion) have also been ruled out against Oakland.