TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson's availability for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints will be a game-time decision, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday.

Johnson didn't practice all week as he continues to recover from an ankle injury that limited him to three snaps last week against the New York Giants.

"He's a tough guy," Kingsbury said. "We're hopeful, but we'll see how he feels on Sunday."

Kingsbury wants Johnson to be at "full speed, full capacity" before playing him in Week 8.

"We talked about it last week. He tried to go, tried to tough it out and wasn't himself and didn't feel good," Kingsbury said. "We want to make sure he feels like himself and 100 percent before we put them out there."

If Johnson doesn't play, Chase Edmonds will again be the primary rushing option. Edmonds ran for 126 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries in a 27-21 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Running back D.J. Foster was ruled out Friday, further limiting the Cardinals' options at running back.

The Cardinals signed running backs Alfred Morris and Zach Zenner on Wednesday to provide depth behind Edmonds. It's unclear which of the two will be active Sunday, but Kingsbury has been pleased with them thus far.

"Both guys have impressed," Kingsbury said. "Both guys have played in this league ... smart, hardworking and they'll know the system and be able to slide in there and be effective."

If Johnson can play Sunday, Kingsbury isn't concerned about him missing practice and then taking the field in a game. Johnson has practiced in just three of the Cardinals' last nine practices, and all in a limited fashion.

"I think with a younger player, possibly [there'd be concern]," Kingsbury said. "But with David, he's played so much football and has a high football IQ and seems to have quite a comfort level with where we're at and the scheme. So, I feel good about it."

Wide receiver Christian Kirk (ankle) and linebacker Jordan Hicks (calf) were listed as questionable for Sunday, but also will be game-time decisions, Kingsbury said.

"I'm hopeful on those two guys that they'll feel good on Sunday and be ready to go," Kingsbury said. "Christian continues to get better. Same deal. We want them to be 100 percent out there."

The last hurdle that Kirk needs to clear before returning is the ability to move laterally, but it's not taking him any longer than usual to regain that form, Kingsbury said.

"I think with a high ankle, it's usually a pretty substantial amount of time," Kingsbury said. "He's such a hard worker and tough guy that he was running really well early, but it's still the side-to-side is what's last to come when you have those things."

The only other Cardinal who was ruled out was defensive lineman Zach Allen, who's still recovering from a stinger.