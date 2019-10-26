Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy was unable to attend his son's senior night football game Friday, but several of his former teammates did on his behalf.
McCoy played nine seasons with the Bucs but is now with the Carolina Panthers, who have a road game Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.
His son Marcellus Crutchfield is a receiver at Tampa Catholic, which defeated Lakeland's George Jenkins High School 28-8.
McCoy posted a video on his Instagram page that showed Bucs players Donovan Smith, Lavonte David, Jameis Winston and Mike Evans attending Crutchfield's game.
"In my time in the NFL I've grown to earn true brothers," McCoy wrote in the post. "And this is an example of that!!"
View this post on Instagram
People don't understand the type of brotherhood that sports can build. In my time in the NFL I've grown to earn true brothers. And this is an example of that!! Anybody who knows me knows how much I love my kids so to miss @m_crutch_ Senior night really hurt me. But my brothers stepped in for me. I truly love these kats!! Family for life!! Its bigger than football!! @jaboowins3 @lavontedavid @mikeevans @dsmith_76
McCoy is a six-time Pro Bowler who signed a one-year deal with Carolina in June.