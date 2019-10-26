Victor Cruz is tired of doubting Kyle Allen and picks the Panthers to upset the 49ers, while Rob Ninkovich doesn't think Allen has seen a defense like San Francisco's. (1:19)

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy was unable to attend his son's senior night football game Friday, but several of his former teammates did on his behalf.

McCoy played nine seasons with the Bucs but is now with the Carolina Panthers, who have a road game Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

His son Marcellus Crutchfield is a receiver at Tampa Catholic, which defeated Lakeland's George Jenkins High School 28-8.

McCoy posted a video on his Instagram page that showed Bucs players Donovan Smith, Lavonte David, Jameis Winston and Mike Evans attending Crutchfield's game.

"In my time in the NFL I've grown to earn true brothers," McCoy wrote in the post. "And this is an example of that!!"

McCoy is a six-time Pro Bowler who signed a one-year deal with Carolina in June.