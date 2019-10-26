Star pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, who hasn't played since suffering a broken neck in an auto accident this offseason, has been activated from the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced Saturday.

Pierre-Paul suffered the injury when his Ferrari spun out of control on a South Florida freeway and hit a median May 2. Police determined that rain was a factor.

After participating in one-on-one drills with offensive linemen last week, he joined teammates for his first squad practice Tuesday and then practiced in pads Wednesday.

"It felt great. It's been a long journey," Pierre-Paul said Tuesday. "I've still got a lot going on, but it's been great being with my teammates. ... I feel good."

The Buccaneers play at the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection has 71 career sacks, 14 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries and two interceptions during his 10 NFL seasons.

ESPN's Jenna Lane contributed to this report.