CHICAGO -- The Los Angeles Chargers have activated left tackle Russell Okung, the team announced Saturday.

Out since June after suffering a pulmonary embolism due to blood clots, Okung started the season on the non-football illness list.

Okung returned to practice late last week, and after a full week of practice this week, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said he would play Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Lynn said Okung will be on a snap count and that second-year pro Trent Scott will continue to get the majority of reps at left tackle.

"He won't be able to play a whole game," Lynn said this week. "Trent Scott will play probably the bulk of the reps, like he's been playing.

"Russell will work his way back in. He has to get his game reps in right now. We don't know how much he'll play, but he is definitely going to play some this week."

Okung provides experience and leadership to a young offensive line hit hard by injuries. The Chargers lost Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey three weeks ago to season-ending neck injury that required surgery.

Left guard Forrest Lamp suffered a broken right ankle last week against the Tennessee Titans, ending his season.

With the injuries, second-year pro and San Diego native Scott Quessenberry will get his first career start at center for the team he grew up rooting for, and Dan Feeney will move from center to his initial starting position of left guard.

To make room for Okung, the Chargers placed rookie safety Nasir Adderley, a second-round draft pick, on the injured reserve list with a lingering hamstring issue.

Expected to compete for a starting job, the Delaware product missed most of training camp with the injury and never appeared fully healthy, playing in four games during the regular season and finishing with two combined tackles.