Two teams that could be busy as Tuesday's trade deadline approaches are the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, sources told ESPN.

The Browns have been calling around the league, seeking help at offensive tackle, according to league sources. The Browns benched starting left tackle Greg Robinson for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, with Justin McCray likely replacing Robinson -- for now.

Some sources believe Robinson's benching is a prelude to another move Cleveland could make before the deadline that would be an attempt to upgrade at left tackle.

The Jets have been receiving calls about defensive lineman Leonard Williams and wide receiver Robby Anderson, according to sources. The Cowboys were among the teams that called about Williams and expressed interest, but then they traded for former New England defensive lineman Michael Bennett, taking them out of the mix for Williams.

Still the Jets have heard from other teams about Williams -- and if one of those teams steps up with a strong enough offer, there's a good chance Williams could be shipped out by the 4 p.m. ET deadline.

The Jets also have received calls from multiple teams inquiring about safety Marcus Maye, but have told teams that he is "not available" at this time, according to sources.