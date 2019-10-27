The Miami Dolphins have spoken to teams in the past week about a trade for Kenyan Drake, and there's a strong possibility that the running back will be dealt before Tuesday's trade deadline, league sources told ESPN.

Multiple teams have called, including the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions, and the Dolphins are looking for a midround draft pick, according to sources.

The belief around the league, according to sources, is that some team will offer enough to pry loose Drake from the Dolphins, leaving Mark Walton, Kalen Ballage, Myles Gaskin and Patrick Laird as Miami's running backs for the rest of the season.

Drake, 25, has fallen behind Walton on the depth chart, rushing for 174 yards while hauling in 22 receptions for 174 yards in six games. He flashed versatility last season, when he ran for 535 yards, had 53 catches for 477 yards and scored nine touchdowns.