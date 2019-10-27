Victor Cruz and Rob Ninkovich both expect the Jaguars to win vs. the struggling Jets. (0:57)

The Jacksonville Jaguars' defensive players are going into Sunday's game against the New York Jets with the intention of heckling Sam Darnold and making sure he sees ghosts again.

Jaguars players privately have said that they're intending to scream things like "boo" at Darnold and remind him of the "seeing ghosts" remarks that were voiced while he was miked during Monday Night Football, sources told ESPN.

In addition to the Jaguars' defensive players' plans, a plane flew over the stadium with a banner that read: "Gardner Minshew ain't afraid of no ghost" and the Jaguars' mascot (Jaxson de Ville) was wearing a sheet over his costume -- ala a ghost.

Darnold has insisted the comments do not bother him and that he's moving on after committing a career-high five turnovers during a 33-0 loss to the New England Patriots.

"I was able to get over it on my own," said Darnold, who also had his toenail removed this week, adding further injury to insult. "When I started watching Jacksonville film, I was over it. That's how I have to look at things, and that's what I did."

Darnold said he doesn't hold grudges and would have no problem being miked up in future games, but coach Adam Gase and others in the Jets organization were upset that the second-year's quarterback's "ghosts" comment was aired.

"It bothers me, it bothers the organization," said Gase, who also acknowledged that it's "part of the deal" for coaches and players to be miked for prime-time games.

ESPN's Rich Cimini contributed to this report.