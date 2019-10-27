NFL Week 8 live game updates: Highlights, injuries, analysis

The Eagles look to get back on track in Buffalo, Drew Brees returns to live game action against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, and there's horse-versus-horse combat in Indy. Week 8 has a slew of interesting matchups.
Buccaneers (2-4) at Titans (3-4)
1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: TEN -2.5 (45.5)
Buccaneers inactives: OG Alex Cappa, LB Jack Cichy, WR Amara Darboh, TE O.J. Howard, DL Patrick O'Connor, CB M.J. Stewart, C Nate Trewyn
Titans inactives: OL Kevin Pamphile, OG Aaron Stinnie, CB Chris Milton, OLB Sharif Finch, TE Delanie Walker, CB Adoree' Jackson, WR Darius Jennings
Highlights:
Jason Pierre-Paul is back in the lineup, and making his presence felt, with a first-quarter sack:
One snap. One sack.— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 27, 2019
Welcome back, JPP!#GoBucs | #TBvsTEN pic.twitter.com/xHN56KFjde
Chargers (2-5) at Bears (3-3)
1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: CHI -4 (41)
Chargers inactives: QB Easton Stick, K Michael Badgley, RB Justin Jackson, DT Cortez Broughton, DT Brandon Mebane, DT Justin Jones, LB Jatavis Brown
Bears inactives: DB Duke Shelley, OL Alex Bars, LB Josh Woods, TE Bradley Sowell, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, WR Riley Ridley, DL Brent Urban
Cardinals (3-3-1) at Saints (6-1)
1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: NO -10.5 (47.5)
Cardinals inactives: RB David Johnson, WR KeeSean Johnson, RB Alfred Morris, RB D.J. Foster, OL Lamont Gaillard, DL Michael Dogbe, DL Zach Allen
Saints inactives: RB Alvin Kamara, TE Jared Cook, WR Tre'Quan Smith, CB Patrick Robinson, OL Nick Easton, OL Ethan Greenidge, DE Carl Granderson
Broncos (2-5) at Colts (4-2)
1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: IND -6 (43)
Broncos inactives: CB Bryce Callahan, TE Troy Fumagalli, S Will Parks, DL Jonathan Harris, OT Jake Rodgers, DE Adam Gotsis, OT Calvin Anderson
Colts inactives: WR Deon Cain, OL Le'Raven Clark, DT Carl Davis, CB Pierre Desir, DL Tyquan Lewis, RB Jonathan Williams, CB Quincy Wilson
Pregame:
The betting public has loaded up on three favorites this week: the Colts, Jaguars and Packers. The day for Caesars Sportsbook will come down the afternoon game between the Chiefs and Packers, head of risk Jeff Davis told ESPN. "Sharp and square on the Packers," Davis said.
Seahawks (5-2) at Falcons (1-6)
1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: SEA -6.5 (52.5)
Seahawks inactives: WR Gary Jennings, WR John Ursua, CB Tre Flowers, RB C.J. Prosise, S Quandre Diggs, S Lano Hill, DE Quinton Jefferson
Falcons inactives: OL James Carpenter, RB Qadree Ollison, QB Matt Ryan, DL Deadrin Senat, RB Ito Smith, CB Desmond Trufant, CB D.J. White
Pregame:
It's Schaub time. pic.twitter.com/sab2AQZEgD— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 27, 2019
Eagles (3-4) at Bills (5-1)
1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: BUF -2.5 (43.5)
Eagles inactives: WR DeSean Jackson, OG Nate Herbig, CB Avonte Maddox, OT Jason Peters, RB Darren Sproles, DT Tim Jernigan, LB Nigel Bradham
Bills inactives: WR Isaiah McKenzie, LB Corey Thompson, OT Ryan Bates, RB T.J. Yeldon, OG Ike Boettger, TE Tommy Sweeney, S Kurt Coleman
Bengals (0-7) at Rams (4-3), London
1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: LAR -13 (48)
Bengals inactives: CB Darqueze Dennard, CB Dre Kirkpatrick, DE Carl Lawson, RG John Miller, OT Cordy Glenn, WR A.J. Green, QB Jake Dolegala
Rams inactives: RB Malcolm Brown, DB Jake Gervase, OLB Clay Matthews, LB Bryce Hager, OL Austin Corbett, OL Jamil Demby, DT Greg Gaines
Pregame:
Rams flags are on all the seats at Wembley Stadium.
Giants (2-5) at Lions (2-3-1)
1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: DET -7 (50)
Giants inactives: WR Sterling Shepard, OG Chad Slade, CB Corey Ballentine, OT Eric Smith, LB Devante Downs, QB Alex Tanney, LB Tae Davis
Lions inactives: QB David Blough, CB Darius Slay, CB Amani Oruwariye, OG Beau Benzschawel, OL Oday Aboushi, DT Kevin Strong, DT Mike Daniels
Pregame:
Ninja is in the house, rocking the Barry Sanders jersey:
squad goals. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/et6TFARe5D— Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 27, 2019
Jets (1-5) at Jaguars (3-4)
1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: JAX -6 (40.5)
Jets inactives: RB Trenton Cannon, LB C.J. Mosley, LB Neville Hewitt, TE Chris Herndon, LB Albert McClellan, DL Henry Anderson, OL Kelvin Beachum
Jaguars inactives: LB Leon Jacobs, LB Najee Goode, LB Quincy Williams, WR C.J. Board, DT Dontavius Russell, OL Brandon Thomas, RB Devine Ozigbo
Highlights:
After the big run, Gardner Minshew II finds Keelan Cole streaking across the end zone to put the Jags up early:
.@GardnerMinshew5 to @Air4Cole to put the @Jaguars on the board! #DUUUVAL #NYJvsJAX— NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2019
📺: CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/a16R5wPShJ pic.twitter.com/fHbFb2C5BK
Leonard Fournette breaks open for a 66-yard rush:
.@_fournette takes off for 66 yards to start the game! #DUUUVAL #NYJvsJAX— NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2019
📺: CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/a16R5wPShJ pic.twitter.com/7aVY4zJZ4Y
Pregame:
It's a little hard to read, but somebody paid a plane to pull a banner that reads: "Gardner Minshew ain't afraid of no ghost!"
Panthers (4-2) at 49ers (6-0)
4:05 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: SF -5.5 (42)
Browns (2-4) at Patriots (7-0)
4:25 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: NE -13 (45.5)
Raiders (3-3) at Texans (4-3)
4:25 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: HOU -7 (51.5)
