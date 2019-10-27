NFL Week 8 live game updates: Highlights, injuries, analysis

Matthew Berry breaks down whether it's time for fantasy managers to panic or have patience with Zach Ertz and other players. (4:36)

The Eagles look to get back on track in Buffalo, Drew Brees returns to live game action against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, and there's horse-versus-horse combat in Indy. Week 8 has a slew of interesting matchups.

Jump to a matchup:

TB-TEN | LAC-CHI | ARI-NO

DEN-IND | SEA-ATL | PHI-BUF

CIN-LAR | NYG-DET | NYJ-JAX

CAR-SF | CLE-NE | OAK-HOU

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: TEN -2.5 (45.5)

Buccaneers inactives: OG Alex Cappa, LB Jack Cichy, WR Amara Darboh, TE O.J. Howard, DL Patrick O'Connor, CB M.J. Stewart, C Nate Trewyn

Titans inactives: OL Kevin Pamphile, OG Aaron Stinnie, CB Chris Milton, OLB Sharif Finch, TE Delanie Walker, CB Adoree' Jackson, WR Darius Jennings

Highlights:

Jason Pierre-Paul is back in the lineup, and making his presence felt, with a first-quarter sack:

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: CHI -4 (41)

Chargers inactives: QB Easton Stick, K Michael Badgley, RB Justin Jackson, DT Cortez Broughton, DT Brandon Mebane, DT Justin Jones, LB Jatavis Brown

Bears inactives: DB Duke Shelley, OL Alex Bars, LB Josh Woods, TE Bradley Sowell, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, WR Riley Ridley, DL Brent Urban

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: NO -10.5 (47.5)

Cardinals inactives: RB David Johnson, WR KeeSean Johnson, RB Alfred Morris, RB D.J. Foster, OL Lamont Gaillard, DL Michael Dogbe, DL Zach Allen

Saints inactives: RB Alvin Kamara, TE Jared Cook, WR Tre'Quan Smith, CB Patrick Robinson, OL Nick Easton, OL Ethan Greenidge, DE Carl Granderson

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: IND -6 (43)

Broncos inactives: CB Bryce Callahan, TE Troy Fumagalli, S Will Parks, DL Jonathan Harris, OT Jake Rodgers, DE Adam Gotsis, OT Calvin Anderson

Colts inactives: WR Deon Cain, OL Le'Raven Clark, DT Carl Davis, CB Pierre Desir, DL Tyquan Lewis, RB Jonathan Williams, CB Quincy Wilson

Pregame:

ESPN Staff Writer The betting public has loaded up on three favorites this week: the Colts, Jaguars and Packers. The day for Caesars Sportsbook will come down the afternoon game between the Chiefs and Packers, head of risk Jeff Davis told ESPN. "Sharp and square on the Packers," Davis said.

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: SEA -6.5 (52.5)

Seahawks inactives: WR Gary Jennings, WR John Ursua, CB Tre Flowers, RB C.J. Prosise, S Quandre Diggs, S Lano Hill, DE Quinton Jefferson

Falcons inactives: OL James Carpenter, RB Qadree Ollison, QB Matt Ryan, DL Deadrin Senat, RB Ito Smith, CB Desmond Trufant, CB D.J. White

Pregame:

It's Schaub Time:

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: BUF -2.5 (43.5)

Eagles inactives: WR DeSean Jackson, OG Nate Herbig, CB Avonte Maddox, OT Jason Peters, RB Darren Sproles, DT Tim Jernigan, LB Nigel Bradham

Bills inactives: WR Isaiah McKenzie, LB Corey Thompson, OT Ryan Bates, RB T.J. Yeldon, OG Ike Boettger, TE Tommy Sweeney, S Kurt Coleman

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: LAR -13 (48)

Bengals inactives: CB Darqueze Dennard, CB Dre Kirkpatrick, DE Carl Lawson, RG John Miller, OT Cordy Glenn, WR A.J. Green, QB Jake Dolegala

Rams inactives: RB Malcolm Brown, DB Jake Gervase, OLB Clay Matthews, LB Bryce Hager, OL Austin Corbett, OL Jamil Demby, DT Greg Gaines

Pregame:

ESPN Rams flags are on all the seats at Wembley Stadium.

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: DET -7 (50)

Giants inactives: WR Sterling Shepard, OG Chad Slade, CB Corey Ballentine, OT Eric Smith, LB Devante Downs, QB Alex Tanney, LB Tae Davis

Lions inactives: QB David Blough, CB Darius Slay, CB Amani Oruwariye, OG Beau Benzschawel, OL Oday Aboushi, DT Kevin Strong, DT Mike Daniels

Pregame:

Ninja is in the house, rocking the Barry Sanders jersey:

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: JAX -6 (40.5)

Jets inactives: RB Trenton Cannon, LB C.J. Mosley, LB Neville Hewitt, TE Chris Herndon, LB Albert McClellan, DL Henry Anderson, OL Kelvin Beachum

Jaguars inactives: LB Leon Jacobs, LB Najee Goode, LB Quincy Williams, WR C.J. Board, DT Dontavius Russell, OL Brandon Thomas, RB Devine Ozigbo

Highlights:

After the big run, Gardner Minshew II finds Keelan Cole streaking across the end zone to put the Jags up early:

Leonard Fournette breaks open for a 66-yard rush:

Pregame:

ESPN Staff Writer It's a little hard to read, but somebody paid a plane to pull a banner that reads: "Gardner Minshew ain't afraid of no ghost!"

4:05 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: SF -5.5 (42)

4:25 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: NE -13 (45.5)

4:25 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: HOU -7 (51.5)