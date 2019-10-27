MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings safety Jayron Kearse was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of driving while impaired and carrying a firearm without a permit.

Records show Kearse was booked at 5:27 a.m. and was held at Hennepin County Jail until he posted $6,000 bond Sunday afternoon.

The Minnesota Vikings are aware of the incident involving the fourth-year safety and issued the following statement: "We are aware of Jayron's arrest and are gathering additional information at this time."

According to an incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol, Kearse was stopped heading eastbound on Interstate 94 just before 4 a.m. A state trooper observed Kearse drive his Mercedes around a barricade onto the closed portion of eastbound I-94 at Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis.

Kearse, 25, was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving while impaired. According to the report, the state trooper observed signs of alcohol impairment during his interaction with Kearse. Kearse registered a blood alcohol concentration of .10.

The arresting officer also located a loaded firearm inside Kearse's vehicle, according to the report. Kearse was subsequently booked at Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree DWI and carrying a firearm without a permit.

According to the report, two other individuals were with Kearse at the time of his arrest. A spokesperson for the Minnesota State Patrol said a full police report is not yet available due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

The Vikings are off this weekend following a 19-9 win over the Washington Redskins on Thursday night.