The Detroit Lions have received trade inquiries about star cornerback Darius Slay, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Slay has drawn interest from cornerback-needy teams as Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline approaches, though sources told ESPN that it would take a lot to pry the two-time Pro Bowler away from the Lions.

Slay, 28, has spent his entire seven-year career with the Lions. He has been plagued by a hamstring injury this season and will not play in Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Slay was among several veteran Lions players who expressed surprise at Detroit's trade of safety Quandre Diggs to Seattle this past week.

"No matter how much you put in, at the end of the day it's a business," Slay told reporters on Tuesday, "so that's how I just look at it. Nobody's safe, in my opinion."

ESPN's Michael Rothstein contributed to this report.