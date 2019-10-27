Cardinals, Kyler Murray get creative with early trick play vs. Saints

NEW ORLEANS -- Kliff Kingsbury had a little voodoo of his own Sunday afternoon in New Orleans.

Kingsbury dialed up a trick play on the Arizona Cardinals' second offensive snap against the Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Quarterback Kyler Murray tossed the ball to wide receiver Christian Kirk, who was lined up in the backfield to his right, on a second-and-8 play from Arizona's 39. Kirk took a few steps to the right and threw back across the field to Murray, who had leaked out left.

Murray caught it, got his feet set quickly and launched a 31-yard pass to tight end Charles Clay, who was running down field wide open. Clay caught it and gained another 16 yards after the catch for a 47-yard play that quickly moved the Cardinals into the red zone.

Clay's 47-yard reception was the second-longest of his career, according to ESPN Stats & Information. He had a 67-yard catch in 2013 Week 2.