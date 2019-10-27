        <
        >

          Cardinals, Kyler Murray get creative with early trick play vs. Saints

          1:37 PM ET
          • Josh WeinfussESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered the Cardinals since 2012
            • Graduate of Indiana University
            • Member of Pro Football Writers of America
            Follow on Twitter

          NEW ORLEANS -- Kliff Kingsbury had a little voodoo of his own Sunday afternoon in New Orleans.

          Kingsbury dialed up a trick play on the Arizona Cardinals' second offensive snap against the Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Quarterback Kyler Murray tossed the ball to wide receiver Christian Kirk, who was lined up in the backfield to his right, on a second-and-8 play from Arizona's 39. Kirk took a few steps to the right and threw back across the field to Murray, who had leaked out left.

          Murray caught it, got his feet set quickly and launched a 31-yard pass to tight end Charles Clay, who was running down field wide open. Clay caught it and gained another 16 yards after the catch for a 47-yard play that quickly moved the Cardinals into the red zone.

          Clay's 47-yard reception was the second-longest of his career, according to ESPN Stats & Information. He had a 67-yard catch in 2013 Week 2.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices