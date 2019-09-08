Raiders' Hunter Renfrow starts Clemson reunion in style with long TD

HOUSTON -- Oakland Raiders rookie receiver Hunter Renfrow got the Clemson reunion at NRG Stadium off to an impressive start with a 65-yard catch-and-run touchdown.

Renfrow, operating from the far left side, caught the Houston Texans in man-to-man coverage on third-and-6 while running a simple slant pattern. Derek Carr hit him in stride and Renfrow, all 5-feet-10, 180 pounds of him, broke two tackles and was off.

Other Clemson alumni in the game: Raiders rookies CB Trayvon Mullen and DE Clelin Ferrell and Texans QB Deshaun Watson, WR DeAndre Hopkins, DE Carlos Watkins and DL D.J. Reader.