          Raiders' Hunter Renfrow starts Clemson reunion in style with long TD

          Sep 8, 2019
          • Paul GutierrezESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Oakland Raiders for CSNBayArea.com and Sacramento Bee for eight years
            • Member of Pro Football Writers Association
            • Previously worked at Los Angeles Times, Las Vegas Review-Journal and Sports Illustrated
            Follow on Twitter

          HOUSTON -- Oakland Raiders rookie receiver Hunter Renfrow got the Clemson reunion at NRG Stadium off to an impressive start with a 65-yard catch-and-run touchdown.

          Renfrow, operating from the far left side, caught the Houston Texans in man-to-man coverage on third-and-6 while running a simple slant pattern. Derek Carr hit him in stride and Renfrow, all 5-feet-10, 180 pounds of him, broke two tackles and was off.

          Other Clemson alumni in the game: Raiders rookies CB Trayvon Mullen and DE Clelin Ferrell and Texans QB Deshaun Watson, WR DeAndre Hopkins, DE Carlos Watkins and DL D.J. Reader.

