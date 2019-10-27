        <
          Rams' Brandin Cooks again put into concussion protocol

          1:57 PM ET
          • Lindsey ThiryESPN
            Close
            • Covered Rams for two years for Los Angeles Times
            • Previously covered the Falcons
            • Has covered the NBA and college football and basketball

          LONDON -- Los Angeles Rams receiver Brandin Cooks was placed into concussion protocol in the first half of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Wembley Stadium.

          On the Rams' opening possession, Cooks dropped a pass from quarterback Jared Goff as he appeared to be involved in a helmet-to-helmet collision with Bengals safety Jessie Bates III.

          Cooks was immediately taken into the locker room by the Rams medical staff and was replaced by third-year pro Josh Reynolds.

          This is the second time this season that Cooks has been placed into concussion protocol.

          He also was placed into protocol following a Week 5 Thursday night loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but was cleared to play in Week 6.

          Cooks has 27 catches for 402 yards and a touchdown in seven games.

