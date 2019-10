Trickeration alert: Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff handed off to receiver Cooper Kupp, who passed the ball to receiver Robert Woods, who then decided a double-reverse wasn't enough, and flicked it back to Goff -- who then launched a deep pass downfield to Kupp for a 65-yard touchdown.

Yeah, read that again.

Kupp has a career-high with 165 receiving yards, and it's only the first half.