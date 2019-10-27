Drew Brees throws three touchdowns to three different receivers as the Saints blow out the Cardinals. (0:53)

NEW ORLEANS -- Drew Brees didn't miss a beat after the longest absence of his career, throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns in the New Orleans Saints' 31-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Brees returned to the field just five weeks after he underwent surgery to repair the thumb on his right (throwing) hand. He completed 34 of 43 passes while extending his NFL-record total to 117 career 300-yard games.

And the Saints (7-1) won their sixth straight game heading into a Week 9 bye.

Brees looked sharp throughout the day while wearing some light protection over his thumb. He completed eight of his first nine pass attempts. Then he completed three second-half TD passes to running back Latavius Murray, backup quarterback Taysom Hill and receiver Michael Thomas.

Drew Brees celebrates after a third-quarter touchdown pass Sunday as he returned to action after missing five weeks due to a thumb injury that required surgery. Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports

Brees' one miscue came on a deep interception that was snagged by Cardinals eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson in the third quarter. Brees made the ill-advised decision to throw deep to fullback Zach Line on the play even though he was well covered.

But Peterson wasn't able to put the clamps on Thomas, New Orleans' All-Pro receiver. Thomas finished with 11 catches for 112 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets -- giving him a whopping 73 catches through eight games.

Murray also had another spectacular performance while replacing injured Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Murray finished with 21 carries for 102 yards, nine catches for 55 yards and two total touchdowns.

Saints fans also showed plenty of love to Brees' backup, Teddy Bridgewater -- who went 5-0 in Brees' absence. The home crowd chanted "Ted-dy! Ted-dy!" when he was shown on the giant scoreboards at one point. They resurrected the chant when he replaced Brees late in the game.